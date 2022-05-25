Bethany United Methodist Church will host “Make Waves With Legos” Vacation Bible School five evenings in June and July.
The organizers said, “We will meet Wednesday evenings, June 15 through July 13, at the church, Avenue B and Laveen Street in Latrobe. Join us each Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. for an evening of fun. We will have Bible stories, fun with Legos, games, music and snacks. This is open to all children ages 4 to 10. Please call the church office @ 724-539-2259 and leave a message with the name and age of children to register and help us with planning.”
Questions? Contact Brenda Russell at 724-601-2409. There is no deadline. Anyone interested could sign up on the first night.
