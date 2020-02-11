The Derry area churches will host the community Lenten Luncheons for the season of Lent on Wednesdays from noon — 1 p.m. as follows:
Wednesday, March 4, is St. Martin Parish located at 5684 Route 982, New Derry.
Wednesday, March 11, is Derry United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217, Derry.
Wednesday, March 18, is St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry.
Wednesday, March 25, is Derry United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217, Derry.
Wednesday, April 1, is Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry.
Paula Shean, Derry Presbyterian Church secretary, said, “The community is invited to attend these services to enjoy a time of good food and fellowship and to prepare our hearts and minds for the Lenten/Easter season.”
If you have any questions, call 724-694-5710.
