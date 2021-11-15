National Collection Week of Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 15-22.
A local drop-off location is St. John’s Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mount Pleasant Township.
The following dates and times are for this location:
Monday, Nov. 15, noon to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21, noon to 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For other drop-off locations and times, go to www.samaritanspurse/operation-Christmas-child/drop-off-locations
Questions? Call 724-454-6480 or 724-433-5926.
