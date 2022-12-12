Advent and Christmas events slated at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

The Rev. Nancy Threadgill announced all activities described below will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, and are free. All are welcome. Masks are optional at all events.
Those who are not feeling well are asked to participate via Zoom. If you wish to participate via Zoom, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance to obtain log-in information.
• Advent Quiet Day 2022: “The Hymns of Advent” Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in-person and via Zoom.
The pastor explained, “A Quiet Day is a period of respite when time is set aside to be quiet, spend some time with God and refresh your spirit for the days ahead. Quiet Days frequently are held during Advent and Lent. Though the structure of the event remains the same from year to year, the theme differs for each event. The theme of our 2022 Advent Quiet Day is ‘The Hymns of Advent.’
“Alternating periods of meditation and quiet time will be followed by final prayers and a vegetarian lunch. During quiet time there are activities set up in the parish hall for relaxation and books available for learning or you may find a quiet spot in the church or offices to read and/or meditate. Participants are asked not to talk until after the final prayers. If you are at home, please consider the quiet times as sabbath time and be as quiet as possible.”
• Greening of the Church Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. in-person. Threadgill invites the public to “join us as we prepare the church for the upcoming Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
• Blue Christmas Service 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in-person and via Zoom.
The pastor said, “Blue Christmas is held on the longest night of the year. This liturgy is a quiet meditative service especially for those for whom the Christmas season is a profoundly sad and lonely time, a reminder of loss and brokenness. The death or impending death of a loved one, loss of health or employment, family crises, separation or divorce, and depression are some of the many reasons that Christmas can be painful and isolating. Our lighting of candles during the service offers an opportunity for remembrance, reflection, prayer and spiritual healing. One can grieve knowing they are not alone and be comforted and strengthened by the love of Christ and those present. A light shines in the darkness. Come for yourself, for someone you love or for those who suffer around the world.”
• Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in-person and via Zoom.
This will be the traditional Christmas Eve service. Masks are optional. All are welcome.
• Christmas Day Holy Eucharist 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in-person and via Zoom.
This service will be Christmas Day Holy Eucharist Rite I. Masks are optional. All are welcome.
For additional information, check out https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/ or contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.