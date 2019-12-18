As part of the 2020 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, St. Vincent College will host a performance by award-winning contemporary Christian artist Mark Schultz 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
Since his debut in 2000, Schultz has released 11 albums, garnered 13 number one singles and sold more than 1.3 million albums.
General admission is $20, while non-St. Vincent students with a valid ID will be admitted for $10. Tickets may be purchased by calling 724-805-2177 or online at www.St.vincentarts.org.
Schultz taught himself to play piano by ear at the age of 8 and would go on to sing in a band and perform in a number of musicals throughout his scholastic years. After graduating from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, he traveled to Nashville with the hopes of making it as a musician.
During his time in Nashville, Schultz became youth director at First Presbyterian Church, while also traveling across Europe as a performer with Up with People.
Schultz began writing songs for the youth at First Presbyterian and their families, including personal songs of people’s struggles as well as songs for certain church events. The members of the church helped Schultz organize a concert at the famed Ryman Auditorium, which would eventually sell out. After the performance, he was offered his first record deal from Myrrh Records. The songs performed at the Ryman show made up Schultz’s first album, “Mark Schultz,” which reached number one on the U.S. Christian charts.
His 2003 song “Back in His Arms Again” was named BMI Christian Song of the Year, while in 2004, “Letters From War” was the centerpiece of the U.S. Army’s “Be Safe – Make it Home” campaign, an awareness program designed to help reduce accidental deaths among soldiers.
His 2005 release, “Mark Schultz Life: A Night of Stories & Songs,” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and won a Dove Award by the Gospel Music Association of the U.S. In all, seven of his albums have peaked inside the top 20 on Billboard’s U.S. Christian charts and six inside the top 15, with 2006’s “Broken & Beautiful” and 2009’s “Come Alive” joining his 2000 debut self-titled album in reaching the number one spot.
The video for Schultz’s 2014 release “Different Kind of Christmas” has been viewed on Facebook more than 27 million times and shared moe than 900,000 times.
As an adopted child, Schultz has been a spokesperson for Bethany Christian Services, World Vision, Compassion, Food for the Hungry, The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute and many others.
In 2007, Schultz bicycled from California to Maine, performing concerts along the way, to raise $250,000 for the James Fund, a nonprofit that meets the needs of widows and orphans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.