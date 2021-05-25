Old Salem Community Church, Route 982 north of New Derry, will hold a re-enactment 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, followed by a memorial church service at 2:30 p.m. with light refreshments.
* * *
During Antiques on the Diamond, Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond will hold a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
The luncheon will feature a choice of pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, nut rolls and pies. Lunch will be available for dine in or take out.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, HUM outreach chair, noted that “all proceeds form the popular luncheon benefit local and global missions.”
* * *
