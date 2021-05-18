Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will hold its next meeting on Thursday, May 20, beginning with the rosary at 5:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church and Mass at 6 p.m., during which new members will be inducted, followed by a meeting and refreshments in the cafeteria.
The meeting won’t include a covered dish because of COVID-19. All ladies are welcome; please wear a mask.
Chairladies includes Kathy Langford and Joan Cornelius, and the committee includes Mary Ann Balko, Barbara Buck, Cathy Ennis, Jane Farkas, Irene Fowler, Cindy Harr, Ruth Henderson, Dolores Messich, Agnes Onusko, Renee Onusko, Kathy Slivko and Mary Stubbs.
* * *
A roast beef dinner scheduled for Sunday, May 23, at the Church of God in Youngstown has been canceled.
The next dinner is slated to be held in September.
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.