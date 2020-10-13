Christ United Church of Christ, located at 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having a Soup Sale for pickup only.
Orders will be taken until Wednesday, Oct. 14, with pickup to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church. Cost is $5 per quart.
To place an order for vegetable or chicken noodle soup, call or leave a message at 412-979-0092 or 724-879-8631. Please note that face masks are to be worn during soup pickup.
* * *
