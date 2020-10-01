Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, will be making apple dumplings on Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9.
Orders can be placed by calling the church at 724-539-2259. Leave your name, phone number and how many you would like. Order forms can also be found on the church’s Facebook page.
Orders are due by Friday, Oct. 2. Pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 9, in the church parking lot.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is now taking food orders for pickup/delivery through Monday, Oct. 5, and will be selling some items on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, cheddar garlic, honey beer, dutch apple and pumpkin flavors available.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with pierogi and sausage, beef vegetable, no-meat zucchini soups available. Chili is also available for sale.
Homemade 8-inch pumpkin or sweet potato pies are also being sold for $5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Additionally, the church will offer homemade chicken and vegetable rice pilaf. Cost is $1 for an 8-ounce container. Items will be available in limited quantities on a first-come, first serve basis.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Oct. 10. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll.
To place an order for the food items or order in advance of the lunch, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Association of Churches representative Rita Horrell has announced that the annual Ligonier CROP Walk will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 18, beginning at St. James Lutheran Church, 300 Main St., Ligonier.
Walkers, keeping safe distances, will meet in the church yard to register. Ligonier’s walk is one of more than 1,000 held in communities throughout the United States. Money collected will be shared by Church World Service for hunger relief, Ligonier Salvation Army and the Ligonier Food Pantry.
If you or your church would like to participate in the CROP Walk by walking or donating, call Rita Horrell, CROP Walk coordinator, at 724-238-4089.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service; there will be no seating inside. The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake.
The meal will be available in an adult’s portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. No phone orders will be taken.
