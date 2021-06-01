Beginning Sunday, June 6, and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 29, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Ligonier, will offer a single worship service held at 9 a.m.
Interim Pastor Jerry Nuernberger said the first and third Sundays of each month will be held indoors with Communion, and the second and fourth Sundays outdoors, weather permitting.
* * *
