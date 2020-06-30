Latrobe
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a free takeout dinner on Thursday, July 2.
The meal will include a chicken sandwich, pasta salad and cake. Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 100 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
19 Oak Street of Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, will hold a 4th of July Extravaganza on Saturday, July 4.
A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event organizers said the sale “will have treasures for everyone.” Gently used clothing will be available to purchase, along with sports items, binoculars, kitchen items, holiday novelties and more.
The event will also feature a baked goods sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A spaghetti lunch will also be available — the meal is $1 apiece and takeout only — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Social distancing will be observed.
* * *
Ligonier Borough
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier Borough, will hold a rummage sale on July 10-11. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, said that there is “great selection of good used clothing, house hold items and furniture will be available In order to protect everybody, safe distancing will be enforced.”
Customarily, lunch will be served; however, only deserts will be available for purchase at the sale.
Proceeds benefit both foreign and local missions.
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.