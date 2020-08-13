Latrobe United Methodist Church Ministries has announced that because of the COVID-19, its annual “Back to School Bash” is going to only consist of backpacks this year.
Backpacks full of school supplies will be distributed from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Latrobe campus, 440 Main St., Latrobe, and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the New Derry campus, 5742 Route 982, New Derry. Children must be present to receive a free backpack.
* * *
19 Oak Street, also known as St. Stephen’s AME, Latrobe, will hold a 25-cent clothing sale and $1 spaghetti lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Organizers said the sale will include “trendy and gently used boys and girls school clothing” and “lots of jeans.”
* * *
Ligonier
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will offer a sandwich and salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
The luncheon held during Antiques on the Diamond will feature a choice of hot dogs, ham barbecue and egg salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad and pies. The luncheon will be served in the social room but is available for take out.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach chairman, stated that all proceeds form the luncheon benefit local and foreign missions.
* * *
Youngstown
After many years of waiting, Mary’s Garden is finally complete. The Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will have a dedication of Mary’s statue on its regular meeting night at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 421 Main St., Youngstown.
Event organizers said “please note the time is 6 p.m., earlier than our usual meeting. Father Jim will preside. The dedication will be followed by the rosary, and then we will move to the pavilion for a meeting. All rosary members and parishioners are invited to come to honor the Blessed Mother. Chairladies for the meeting are Betty Karasack and Connie Schober, and their committee Libby Franks, Evelyn Havrilla, Carol Hill, Martha Lenhart, Janet Noel, Kathy Noel, Barbara Janik and Peggy Wallo.”
* * *
