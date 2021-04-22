SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City is offering the following Orthodox Easter schedule:
- 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24 — Lazarus Saturday Liturgy;
- 10 a.m. Sunday April 25 —Divine Liturgy for Palm Sunday;
- 6 p.m. Monday, April 26 — Bridegroom Matins;
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 — Holy Unction — Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Johnstown;
- 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29 — Reading of the 12 Passion Gospels – Good Friday Matins;
- 6 p.m. Friday, April 30 — Great Vespers and the Procession of the Burial Shroud;
- 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1 — Vesperal Liturgy — Great and Holy Saturday;
- 9 a.m. Sunday, May 2 — Resurrection Matins with Divine Liturgy and blessing of Paschal foods.
