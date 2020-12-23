Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lycippus Calvary United Methodist Church has canceled its scheduled Christmas Eve candlelight service.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- PIAA reduces minimum practices needed for winter sports
- Westmoreland county surpasses 17,000 COVID-19 cases, adds nine new deaths
- Commissioners award CARES funds to fire departments, EMS providers
- Group providing holiday meals to Derry community
- Chick-Fil-A sparks hope with Christmas lights for two local families
- Westmoreland County hits 150 COVID deaths in December as vaccine rollout continues
- Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Rec budget shows some gains
- Commissioners award raises to department heads, settle Recorder of Deeds lawsuit
- Larry's Lights a tribute and a fundraiser
- WPIAL opens basketball playoffs, agrees to wrestling schedule
Most Popular
Articles
- Donegal man accused of choking Latrobe woman, damaging Latrobe P.D. holding cell
- Westmoreland County surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases
- Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
- Excela to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to employees today
- As new cases slow in Westmoreland County, sheriff says he won't enforce Wolf's shutdown orders
- Cerilli becomes third county commissioner to test positive for COVID-19
- Pennsylvania to get more than 100,000 vaccine doses
- John Jones, former LV baseball coach, passes away
- Ralph C. 'Moe' Loughner Jr.
- Richard Louis Jellison
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.