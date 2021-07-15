Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is adding Wednesdays to its open days starting July 21. The museum will be open five days a week, Wednesday – Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MuseumLab is adjusting its hours and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Jane Werner, executive director of the museum, said, “We thank our visitors for their support of and compliance with our COVID-19 policies. Masks will continue to be required by all staff and visitors over the age of 2 at the museum. We will continue to review our operations and anticipate evaluating and adjusting our COVID-19 policies in the future.
“Timed tickets are strongly encouraged for all visitors, including members, as walk-up tickets are limited. Timed tickets can be purchased at pittsburghkids.org.
“Since opening in June, the Children’s Museum has seen high turnout, and we look forward to seeing more kids and families as we expand our operations from four to five days a week.
“We are thrilled to continue to expand our hours and operations at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh,” added Werner. “It has been a pleasure welcoming back guests, hearing the sounds of laughter and watching kids and families experience learning and creativity in our exhibits and with our staff. Going forward we’ll continue to evaluate our operations and make adjustments as needed.”
In addition, the nursery will now be open on all open days at the museum, with limited access on Wednesdays.
The museum’s café will remain closed. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks to enjoy at café tables or in Buhl Community Park. Guests are permitted to exit the museum to eat outside, then re-enter (with their wristbands) to continue their visit.
In addition to the timed ticketing system, the following health and safety protocols are part of the museum’s COVID-19 policies:
All staff and visitors are required to wear face masks in the museum, except children ages 2 and younger.
The total number of visitors admitted to Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab combined is “limited daily to ensure social distancing in a safe and reasonable way.”
The number of families in each exhibit is monitored and signage posted to assist groups maintain their social distance.
Touchless check-in is used at the front desk.
Hand sanitizer stations are widely available throughout the museum campus.
The museum undergoes a regular deep cleaning, and exhibit areas are cleaned at intervals throughout the day when the museum is open.
Temperature checks will no longer be required for admission.
Water fountains in the Children’s Museum and MuseumLab are not operating; water bottle fillers are available.
Learn more details about the museum’s reopening and reserve timed tickets at www.pittsburghkids.org. Questions? Call 412-322-5058, ext. 202, or email hi@pittsburghkids.org.
