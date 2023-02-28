Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh over the weekend announced that it placed second in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Contest for Best Children’s Museum.
“We’re very excited to receive this honor and grateful for the show of support it represents from the many families, friends and supporters the Children’s Museum has in the region and beyond,” said Max Pipman, senior director of communications for the Children’s Museum, in an email release.
This is the fourth consecutive honor for Children’s Museum in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice. The museum previously placed seventh and eighth in the category from 2020 to 2022.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh was initially one of 20 preliminary museums recognized by a panel of family travel experts for its "engaging, interactive experiences." USA Today readers from across the country were then invited to choose their top 10 favorites from the list through online voting.
You can see the list of 10 best children’s museums at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-childrens-museum/
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh staff said it provides "innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, joy, creativity and curiosity for all learners. We forge connections with artists, community partners and neighbors to work on behalf of children, youth and families. Permanent hands-on, interactive exhibit areas include The Studio, Theater, Waterplay, Kindness Gallery, Backyard and MAKESHOP®."
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $18 per adult, $16 for a child 2-18 and for a senior citizen. Children under 2 get in free. The museum is located on Pittsburgh’s historic North Side at 10 Children’s Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. For more information, call 412-322-5058 or visit www.pittsburghkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.