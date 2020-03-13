The Children’s Book Festival of Johnstown is an annual event that connects top-selling, critically acclaimed children’s authors, illustrators and storytellers with area youths.
To kick off the festival, The Learning Lamp is calling on local students to create bookmarks that reflect the theme of this year’s event: “The ART of the Story.” The theme was selected because all visiting authors for the 2020 festival are also illustrators. Children can create a bookmark illustrating their favorite book.
The bookmarks will be on display at the 12th annual festival, which takes place April 4 and 5 at Bottle Works in Johnstown’s historic Cambria City neighborhood.
“The bookmark contest is one of my favorite aspects of the Children’s Book Festival,” said Kerri Belardi, director of communications at The Learning Lamp. “It’s exciting when we receive packages from local schools stuffed full of colorful and creative bookmarks that students spent time working on. Last year, we received a record 1,214 entries, and this year we hope to receive even more!”
The bookmark design contest is divided into four age brackets:
Division 1: Grades Pre-K and K
Division 2: Grades 1 and 2
Division 3: Grades 3 and 4
Division 4: Grades 5 and 6
Each individual division winner receives a prize package that includes a personal library of books. Winning entries are selected by popular vote of those attending the festival.
Teachers can also win a set of books for their classroom by submitting student-created bookmarks as a group. Rules and entry forms have been delivered to area schools. Any child from preschool to sixth grade, including children who are homeschooled, can take part.
Only one bookmark entry per child. Visit thelearninglamp.org for a printable entry form. Completed bookmarks can be dropped off or sent to The Learning Lamp, 2025 Bedford St., Johnstown PA, 15904. The deadline to submit is Friday, March 20, by 5 p.m.
The Children’s Book Festival of Johnstown is spearheaded by The Learning Lamp and is free by design. Its goal is to provide “quality, interactive literary experiences that inspire children of all abilities and income levels to read and encourage families to read together.”
Highlights of the weekend include visits from:
Don Tate — award-winning illustrator of numerous critically acclaimed books for children.
Jenn Harney – author/illustrator who has been working in and around children’s literature for the past 20 years.
Keith Graves — author/illustrator of “many hilarious picture books for children.”
Daniel Jude Miller – “a man with a passion for creating odd and interesting characters.”
The festival also showcases themed arts and crafts activities, writing and illustration workshops, new and used book sales, refreshments and more! Plus, every child who goes to the Book Festival will receive with a free book from FirstBook.
Questions? Call 814-262-0732, ext. 245, or visit thelearninglamp.org.
