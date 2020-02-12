Current birthday photos for children aged 1 through 16 should be submitted a week in advance to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111.
Digital color photos will be accepted by email only to lb.society@verizon.net, but must be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and at least 3-by-5 in size.
There is a $10 charge; make check payable to Latrobe Bulletin and write “child’s birthday” on the memo line of the check.
Include child’s name, birth date; parents’, grandparents’ names and towns or townships where they reside; child’s siblings’ names; party plans, and submitter’s before 2 p.m. phone number Monday-Friday.
