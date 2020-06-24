Chestnut Ridge Historical Society member talks Mason-Dixon Line

The Chestnut Ridge Historical Society’s featured speaker for its June meeting was historical society member Ken Williams.
A Point Marion resident and West Virginia University graduate, Williams holds two engineering degrees and recently retired from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Williams has done extensive research of the Mason-Dixon Line. According to the marker on the highway near Mount Morris, Pennsylvania: “The Mason-Dixon Line made famous as the line between free and slave states before the War Between the States. The survey establishing Maryland and Pennsylvania boundary began in 1763, halted by the Indian wars and completed in 1782.”
Maryland’s Cecil Calvert and Pennsylvania’s William Penn had a dispute over the land between the 39th and 40th parallels. Residents living in that area were sometimes Pennsylvanians and sometimes Marylanders depending on the situation and the tax assessment. To settle the dispute, Charles Mason and Jerimiah Dixon, respected surveyors from England, were appointed to find the dividing line.
Williams described and showed photos of the massive surveying instruments and how astronomy that ship captains used to find their way at sea played into the survey. He stressed the hardships the survey team encountered with the terrain of the Laurel Mountains and the Native Americans lurking behind trees and rocks. He said the team placed 200 12-inch square stones every mile and a larger stone marked with a “P” on the North side and an “M” on the South side every five miles. He also noted that very few of these stones remain.
Chestnut Ridge Historical Society’s next meeting will be its annual picnic, to be held at a private lake near Stahlstown at 5:30 p.m. July 21. A covered dish is the admission fee.
