Champion Christian School Kindergarten and Preschool recently held their graduation ceremonies at Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier.
Kindergarten graduates in white cap and gown received diplomas from their teacher, Mrs. Ann Mathews, and were escorted by their fathers.
Preschool graduates wore a rainbow of colored caps with tassels, and their diplomas were presented by their teachers, Miss Jen Pizer and Mrs. Mandy Reed. Graduates were escorted by their mothers.
Champion Christian School is dually accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
CCS has three campuses: North Campus in Donegal, South Campus in Indian Head, and an additional preschool in Ligonier.
There is free busing from seven surrounding school districts for grades K-12. Financial aid is available. For more information, call 724-455-2122, 724-593-9200 or go to www.champion.org/ccs.
