CDT student joins sibling as Carson Scholarship winner

For the eighth consecutive year, a student from Christ the Divine Teacher School (CDT) in Latrobe has won a prestigious Carson Scholarship. Avianna Mucci, a seventh-grade student, is this year’s recipient and was recently honored at a virtual event.
The Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 college scholarships to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities. Previous winners of Carson Scholarships are eligible to reapply for Carson Scholar Recognition.
Avi’s brother Augustine “Augie” also received the award while a student at CDT. He is now a top student at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. He has reapplied and received the award every year since sixth grade.
Drs. Chris and Tricia Mucci are the parents of Avi and Augie.
Dr. Tricia Mucci said, “the Christ the Divine Teacher School experience has provided Augie and Avi with a solid foundation for a lifetime of learning and service.” These qualities are evident in both of these young people and are prerequisites for the Carson Scholarship.
To compete for a Carson Scholarship, students must be nominated by an educator at his or her school. Only one student from each school is able to apply, ensuring that each nominee epitomizes academic excellence. Carson Scholars must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.75 and display humanitarian qualities through community service.
