Catholic Charities of Diocese of Greensburg has new director of Counseling Services

Bishop Larry J. Kulick announced Sunday that Robert R. Baum Jr., MSW, has been hired as director of Counseling Services for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg. Baum joined Catholic Charities on Monday, Dec. 5.
“Robert has more than 23 years of experience in working with clients of all ages in Catholic higher education, mental health and behavioral management,” said Bishop Kulick, in a news release announcing Baum’s hiring. “We are delighted to be able to add his depth of experience in leading the counseling services provided at Catholic Charities.”
Baum joins Catholic Charities from St. Vincent College in Unity Township, where he served as dean of students and previously served as director of residence life and student conduct. In his role, Baum provided advice to leadership at the college regarding student morale. He also supervised the Wellness and Counseling Center, residence life and student conduct and activities. Previously, Baum served the college as a development officer.
Prior to his role at St. Vincent College, Baum was program director for Psychiatric Emergency Service and Intake Services at UPMC’s Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic in Pittsburgh.
“Robert’s background at the college and throughout his career in helping those who are struggling with daily issues or who are in crisis make him the best choice for this position,” said Melaney Hegyes, managing director for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg.
“We look forward to his expertise as Catholic Charities continues to deliver compassionate, competent and professional services that strengthen and support individuals, families and communities,” Hegyes added. “We are fortunate to have him lead our Counseling Services department.”
Baum said his deep-rooted passion to serve individuals and families is visible through his experience working with people of all ages, and he is thrilled to embrace the values of the Catholic Church through his work at Catholic Charities.
“As a native of Westmoreland County, I have witnessed firsthand the support Catholic Charities provides to individuals and families,” Baum said. “ I look forward to being part of a supportive and caring community where placing the needs of families and individuals of all backgrounds is the primary focus and center of the organization.”
Baum and his wife, Courtney, have one son, Korbyn, 15, and reside in Latrobe.
