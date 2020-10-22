CASA of Westmoreland County will be holding a virtual swearing in on Friday, Oct. 23, to appoint 11 new volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASAs) into service for Westmoreland County by Judge Christopher Feliciani.
Graduates of the CASA training program include:
Diane Cheek of Mount Pleasant;
Amy Freilino of Export;
Aleeah Sheedy of Greensburg;
Michelle Webber of Greensburg;
Aesha Gandhi of Tewksbury, Massachusetts;
Karen Burns of Plum;
Natalie Gordon of Greensburg;
Patricia Weisser of Export;
Sally Salo of Greensburg;
Julie Sofaly of North Huntingdon;
Andrew Barnette of Greensburg.
CASA of Westmoreland Inc. describes itself as a “nonprofit, judicial volunteer program that helps to ensure that the child’s voice is a part of the court’s decision regarding what is in his or her best future interest. The goal for every foster child is that they achieve a safe, permanent, and nurturing home.
“CASA Advocates report to the court about the status of services that are in place to address the needs of a child in care and how the child is faring in his or her current placement, school environment and more.”
To learn about being a CASA volunteer or to make a donation to the program, visit casaofwestmoreland.org or call 724-850-6874.
