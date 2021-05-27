On Monday, June 7, join Dr. Rana Zakerzadeh, assistant professor of engineering at Duquesne University, for a virtual discussion on “Engineering as a new frontier in medical training and research.” The discussion is a part of Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Café Sci – a monthly, free lecture series exploring today’s science issues.
Dr. Zakerzadeh will introduce sophisticated engineering tools to explore cardiovascular disease. Her research focuses on the mechanisms behind pathological states and improving the design of medical devices to enhance their performance. She will cover the role of computers in medical decision making and scientific challenges and help others to have informed conversations about the application of engineering principles.
Dr. Zakerzadeh is an assistant professor of biomedical engineering in The Rangos School of Health Sciences at Duquesne University, where she has been a faculty member since 2019. She received a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh and completed a three-year postdoctoral fellowship research in the field of cardiovascular mechanics at the University of Texas at Austin. She has spent most of her academic career analyzing and modeling blood flow in human arteries and blood flow through the heart and heart valves. She has collaborated actively with researchers in several other disciplines, particularly applied mathematics on modeling of multi-physics problems with applications in life sciences to help with medical decision making.
The Virtual Café Sci is free to attend, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link. The event lasts from 7 to 9 p.m.
Virtual Café Sci is presented by PPG and sponsored by Cook MyoSite.
For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.