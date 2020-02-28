Carnegie Science Center to launch Miniature Railroad's 100th campaign

Fans of Carnegie Science Center’s beloved Miniature Railroad & Village® have the chance to play a role in the beloved exhibit’s future as the Science Center launches the Miniature Railroad & Village® 100th Anniversary Campaign on Sunday, March 1, a crowdfunding effort that seeks to raise $30,000 to support sustainable upkeep of the treasured train layout.
The online campaign for the Miniature Railroad – which has delighted, educated and inspired millions of visitors since 1919 – can be found at bit.ly/MRRV100.
Visitors from Pittsburgh and beyond have made the Miniature Railroad a time-honored family tradition, and its hundreds of animations and replicas paint a fascinating picture of western Pennsylvania history for adults and children alike. But 100 years is a long time, and now the display needs significant updates. Contributions to the Miniature Railroad & Village® 100th Anniversary Campaign will enable the Science Center to refresh the gallery with new carpeting, fresh paint, updated signage, a new entrance video, and LED lighting.
Once the project is completed, visitors will enjoy motion-activated digital text panels and the online digitization and publication of the Miniature Railroad’s expansive 100-year-old archive, featuring photos and letters from creator Charles Bowdish. The project also includes the publication of a limited-edition centennial book detailing the history of the exhibit, its models, passionate caretakers, and never-before-seen photographs.
Giving levels and benefits include:
$10 – A commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
$25 – An On Track Guide, featuring a comprehensive map of the display and article about its latest additions, and a commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
$50 – A vintage track piece from the Miniature Railroad, On Track guide, and a commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
$100 – A pair of playfully patterned 100th Anniversary train socks, a vintage track piece from the Miniature Railroad, On Track guide, and a commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
$250 – An invite to the 100th Anniversary Celebration in November 2020, a pair of playfully patterned 100th Anniversary train socks, a vintage track piece from the Miniature Railroad, On Track guide, and a commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
$500 – A holiday ornament crafted in the BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center, an invite to the 100th Anniversary Celebration in November 2020, a pair of playfully patterned 100th Anniversary train socks, a vintage track piece from the Miniature Railroad, On Track guide, and a commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
$1,000 – One custom miniature figure, painted in the donor or a loved one’s likeness to be placed in the railroad for 10 years; a printed map of the location of the custom figure; a holiday ornament crafted in the BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center; an invite to the 100th Anniversary Celebration in November 2020; a pair of playfully patterned 100th Anniversary train socks; a vintage track piece from the Miniature Railroad; On Track guide, and a commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
$2,500 – Two custom miniature figures, painted in the donor or a loved one’s likeness to be placed in the railroad for 10 years; a printed map of the location of the custom figures; a Miniature Railroad 100th Anniversary book; an honorary conductor experience with Curator of Historic Exhibits Patty Everly; a chance to go behind-the-scenes in the Miniature Railroad workshop; a holiday ornament crafted in the BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center, an invite to the 100th Anniversary Celebration in November 2020, a pair of playfully patterned 100th Anniversary train socks, a vintage track piece from the Miniature Railroad, On Track guide, and a commemorative Miniature Railroad postcard
On Christmas Eve 1919, Bowdish created the first display of the Miniature in his home in Brookville, Jefferson County, to entertain the guests at his brother’s wedding. The display grew in popularity with hundreds of thousands of people — including school children arriving by busloads — flocking to see it every holiday season. After 35 years, Bowdish transferred the display to Pittsburgh’s Buhl Planetarium. In 1992, the Miniature Railroad moved to its permanent home in the newly created Carnegie Science Center.
During its life at the Science Center, the exhibit has grown by 60% and is put on display year-round. New models are added annually, each crafted with attention to historical accuracy and intricate detail. Today, up to five trains and a trolley weave through streets and farms, over rivers and bridges, and through tunnels in a 2,300-square-foot, four-season landscape with hundreds of animations.
