Carnegie Science Center said its current COVID-19 closure won’t “stop the museum’s passionate team of Earth advocates from celebrating the planet,” as Pittsburgh-based center will host a virtual Earth Week celebration on social media from April 20–26.
CSC’s Three Things, a curated list of something to READ, something to WATCH, and something to DO posted at 8 a.m. on Facebook and Twitter, will celebrate a different Earth-friendly theme each day. At 10:30 a.m., Science Center team members will host a Facebook Live focused on diving into a specific aspect of the day’s topic. At noon, the Science Center will share a simple science activity related to the theme, as well.
The week’s slate of activities and Facebook Live events include:
- April 20 — Yummy Monday: The first day of Earth Week is all about food. Learn how to grow your own food at home using scraps, make kale chips, familiarize yourself with composting, and get your garden growing with a seedling starter tutorial;
- April 21 – Toadstool Tuesday: Fungus is the star of the show on this day. Pay what you can to watch Fantastic Fungi, a documentary all about the science of fungi; learn about morels from Dr. Sarah Meiss of California University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences; make a mushroom house with recycled materials, and learn about the fungi threatening bats, amphibians, and reptiles;
- April 22 — Recycle Wednesday: On Earth Day, Science Center staff and friends will share ways to incorporate recycling into your daily life. Hear from expert recyclers, learn how to make rugs out of recycled plastic bags, make sock puppets and sock stuffies with recycled materials around the house, and enjoy an Earth Day story time;
- April 23 — Thunderous Thursday: Weather is the inspiration for Thursday’s Earth Week activities. Watch a tornado cannon experiment, make your own rain stick, design your own psychrometer, and catch an interview with a local meteorologist;
- April 24 — Animal Fun Friday: Chat with a bird expert, learn how to make your own bird feeder, make elephant art out of recycled materials, discover how to determine which animals are roaming your backyard, and join in the City Nature Challenge, an annual, global, community science competition to document urban biodiversity;
- April 25 — Shrubs ‘n’ Such Saturday: Dig deeper into backyard science as the center celebrates the plants on our planet. Watch a leaf rubbing demonstration, make a nature mobile, start your own nature journal, and continue the City Nature Challenge with Science Center staff;
- April 26 — Splish-Splash Sunday: The final day of Earth Week is all about the wonders of water. Learn why where we live in space is perfect for liquid water, make an erosion table, create your own water filters, and close out the City Nature Challenge with a closer look at the waters around us in Pittsburgh.
Activities and science demonstration videos can also be found daily on the Science Center’s Instagram and YouTube channel.
Parents, teachers and administrators can also find a wealth of educational activities, videos and lesson plans on the Science Center’s new Online Educator Resources page. These resources cover a broad range of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) content themes for students in grades K-12.
