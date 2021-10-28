Carnegie Science Center has announced that is has been awarded funding from Communities for Immunity in support of its work to promote vaccine confidence in the Pittsburgh community and beyond.
Supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Communities for Immunity is an initiative of the Association of Science and Technology Centers, the American Alliance of Museums, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Network of the National Library of Medicine providing funding awards and support to museums and libraries engaging their community to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence.
“As a trusted community partner, museums play a critical role in building vaccine confidence and fighting the pandemic,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “We’re honored to receive this funding to continue educating our public about the importance of vaccines, answer questions about COVID-19 and the ever-evolving variants, and to partner with local organizations such as the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research to bring vaccine confidence to our community.”
The $10,000 award will support Carnegie Science Center to expand on its COVID-19 vaccination awareness programming by offering “SARS Saturday… Chasing COVID” at Carnegie Science Center on Saturday, Oct. 30, and to bring the public programming on the road to the remaining Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh sites – on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History and Saturday, Nov. 20, at The Andy Warhol Museum, respectively. All activities for the public programming events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are free to the public. Admission to the Science Center’s exhibit galleries requires the purchase of a general admission ticket.
Each of the free public programs will feature interactive experiences developed in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research, including exploring the number of spike proteins to the virus membrane in SARS-CoV-2, learning more about the importance of herd immunity, and the need to continue being creative in vaccinology.
Each event will also include a showing of “Chasing COVID,” a new film created by the University of Pittsburgh Center for Creativity that takes viewers inside the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research laboratories where Dr. Paul Duprex, director and Jonas Salk professor, and his team have been working collaboratively with scientists around the world to unlock the secrets of COVID-19 and find ways to defeat coronavirus.
“We are thrilled by the response to Round One of Communities of Immunity, and we’re excited to support the work of organizations like Carnegie Science Center working to increase vaccine confidence in locally relevant, evidence-based ways,” said Christofer Nelson, president and CEO of the Association of Science and Technology Centers. “This is a critical moment in the fight against the pandemic, and we are excited that so many communities will be hearing from their trusted museums and libraries about the safety, effectiveness and importance of getting vaccinated.”
Carnegie Science Center is rolling out additional on-site and virtual discussions looking at important world issues through the lens of science.
“SARS Saturday … Chasing COVID” is presented by the University of Pittsburgh with funding from Pitt’s Office of the Senior Vice Chancellor for Research.
Communities for Immunity is an initiative of the Association of Science and Technology Centers, Institute of Museum and Library Services, American Alliance of Museums, and the Network of the National Library of Medicine, with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in collaboration with the American Library Association, the Association of African American Museums, the Association of Children’s Museums, the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums, and the Urban Libraries Council. Learn more about Communities for Immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.