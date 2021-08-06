World-renowned virologists, immunologists and physician scientists are set to answer questions about SARS-CoV-2, herd immunity and why it’s important, and the need to continue being creative in vaccinology at Carnegie Science Center on Aug. 14 for "SARS Saturday … CHASING COVID."
In collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research, visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. can take part in activities to learn about the structure of viruses, how disease spreads, and see what scientists who work with these dangerous viruses in the Center for Vaccine Research wear.
In addition, the theatrical debut of "CHASING COVID" will premiere in The Rangos Giant Cinema at 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All "SARS Saturday … CHASING COVID" activities are free to the public and general admission to Carnegie Science Center is not required to participate.
"CHASING COVID" is a new film created by the University of Pittsburgh Center for Creativity that takes viewers inside the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research laboratories where Dr. Paul Duprex, director and Jonas Salk professor, and his team have been working collaboratively with scientists around the world to unlock the secrets of COVID-19 and find ways to defeat coronavirus.
“As a community resource, we want to create the opportunity for you to learn, ask questions, and be in the know about the latest science discoveries,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “As the city that accomplished massive scientific feats with polio and beyond, we’re honored to collaborate with world-renowned experts and researchers from the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research to answer your questions about COVID-19 and the ever-evolving variants, and to learn more about what Dr. Paul Duprex and his team have conquered in the fight against COVID-19 right in our own back yard.”
“In 'CHASING COVID,' we were fortunate to be able to follow the work of Dr. Paul Duprex and his team at the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research biocontainment laboratories, but also show viewers the work, collaboration, and creativity that this team and labs around the world have needed to harness in order to defeat coronavirus,” said Carl Kurlander, producer and director of "CHASING COVID" and senior lecturer at Pitt. “This story particularly resonates in Pittsburgh, the town that played a seminal role in conquering polio with Jonas Salk and his team decades ago.”
"CHASING COVID"-featured scientists Paul Duprex, Anita McElroy, Sham Nambulli and Natasha Tilston-Lunel will be on-hand to answer audience questions.
In addition to the in-person event on Aug. 14, Carnegie Science Center is hosting a lunchtime installment of its Vaccine Speaker Series at noon Tuesday, Aug. 10, via a
Facebook Live. The free, virtual event features noted vaccine expert, pediatrician and science advocate Dr. Peter J. Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., is dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, where he is also the co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development (CVD), and Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics.
All activities for the Saturday, Aug. 14, event run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are free to the public. Free tickets for "CHASING COVID" are provided at the Science Center’s ticket counter in the main lobby on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event. Admission to the Science Center’s exhibit galleries requires the purchase of a General Admission ticket.
Carnegie Science Center has served as a community resource for COVID-19 and vaccine information since the inception of the Vaccine Speaker Series in May. It features local and national experts on COVID-19, vaccines and the immune system.
"SARS Saturday … CHASING COVID" is presented by Pitt with funding from Pitt’s Office of the Senior Vice Chancellor for Research. Vaccine Speaker Series is sponsored by Highmark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.