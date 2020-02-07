Carnegie Science Center invites visitors who are on the autism spectrum or affected by sensory sensitivities to explore Pittsburgh’s most-visited museum for special Sensory Sensitive Science Hours and Sensory Sensitive Summer Camps.
During Sensory Sensitive Science Hours on select Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon, exhibit lights and sound effects are adjusted, and special activities are added to foster a safe, welcoming, and most of all, fun environment for all visitors. A special area is also available for guests who need quiet time.
Upcoming dates are Feb. 9, May 17, Aug. 2 and Nov. 8.
For children with sensory sensitivities who may not have had the opportunity in the past to participate in Summer Camps, check out Sensory Sensitive Summer Camps – camps adapted specifically for children with sensory processing disorders and/or on the autism spectrum.
Adaptations include a lower camp-to-staff ratio; reduction of loud sounds and bright lights; modified classroom furniture with flexible seating and a quiet space; availability of sensory tools such as noise-canceling headphones, fidgets, and weighted objects; and streamlined check-in and check-out procedures.
Camp themes include:
For ages 6–7:
Brick Engineers: June 29–July 3
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: July 20–24
For ages 8–9:
Voyage to the Red Planet: July 27–31
For ages 10–11:
Video Game Design: July 6–10
For ages 12–14:
Robot Engineers: July 13–17
Three-Day Workshops
in BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center:
Ages 8–10: Maker Workshop (June 29–July 1)
Ages 11–13: Maker Workshop (Aug. 17–19)
For more information and to register, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
Sensory Sensitive Science Hours are made possible with support from the Jack Buncher Foundation, and Summer Camps are presented by Isaly’s, LLC.
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology. One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Science Center is Pittsburgh’s premier science exploration destination, reaching more than 700,000 people annually through its hands-on exhibits, camps, classes, and off-site education programs.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs, and activities.
They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of our USS Requin (SS 481) submarine.
Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when you buy your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers, or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum.
In 2017, the museums reached more than 1.4 million people through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities, and special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.