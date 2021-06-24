Carnegie Science Center is offering visitors on the autism spectrum or affected by sensory sensitivities a chance to explore four floors of modified exhibits during special Sensory Sensitive Science Hours and the opportunity to create 3D projects to take home at Sensory Sensitive Fab Lab: Maker Workshops.
During Sensory Sensitive Science Hours on Sunday, June 27, and Sunday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, lights and sound effects at the Science Center’s most interactive exhibits are adjusted to create “a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for all visitors.”
In collaboration with Jumping Jack Theater, children (grades K-five) and their families with sensory sensitivities are invited to Starshine! – a unique, immersive experience where children can create their own constellation, learn how to dust a star, dance with asteroids, and hear the soothing sounds of space.
Starshine! takes place in the Science Center’s outdoor parking lot and within Jumping Jack Theater’s new mobile storytelling experience (weather permitting).
The experience is available to visitors at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon on each of the Sensory Sensitive Science Hours days.
Seating is limited to one group with a maximum of three people per performance, and each group must include at least one caregiver. Pre-registration is required by calling 412-237-3400 or via email at CustomerService@CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
Sensory Sensitive Science Hours and related programming is included with a Science Center General Admission ticket. Online timed ticket purchasing is “strongly encouraged for all visitors” – including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members.
Sensory Sensitive Fab Lab: Maker Workshop invites makers on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities to work with cutting-edge technology in an environment with sensory-friendly tools and resources.
The three-day workshop is available on June 28–30 and Aug. 16–18, and workshop participants will create projects with a 3D printer and laser cutter to take home. Spots are limited, and participants are encouraged to register online or by calling 412-237-3400.
Learn more about the Science Center’s current Visitor Safety Guidelines. https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/visit/visitor-safety-guidelines/
Sensory Sensitive Science Hours are made possible with support from the Jack Buncher Foundation, and Summer Camps are presented by Isaly’s.
