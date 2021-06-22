This summer, in an effort to keep the learning going for students entering second through sixth grade, Carnegie Science Center will administer GSK Science in the Summer™ programming to students at 15 local organizations.
Sponsored by GSK in partnership with The Franklin Institute, Science in the Summer is a free, hands-on science education program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Now in its 35th year, Science in the Summer engages elementary-age students through partnerships between museums, libraries and community-based organizations to build excitement and interest in science learning while preventing “summer slide.”
This year’s theme, “Be an Engineer!,” features all-new activities that invite children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental, and structural engineering. In partnership with 15 Pittsburgh area libraries and community-based organizations, Carnegie Science Center will present Science in the Summer locally by providing supplies, curriculum, and live virtual learning opportunities this July and August. To view the participating organizations and program dates, visit https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-in-the-summer/.
Registered families will receive activity kits containing supplies, a guide, and access to supplemental videos. Students will have the opportunity to test out engineering experiments and learn along with fellow student scientists during live virtual sessions led by a Science on the Road educator. In addition, students can engage with more engineering fun by participating in Who Wants to be an Engineer, a virtual assembly that will be broadcast every Thursday from July 22 through Aug. 19.
Families can register with the participating organizations listed on the Science Center’s website. While most sessions will be held virtually, some organizations may opt for hybrid or in-person sessions. Registration is limited and will vary by organization. Organizations may limit registration to their patrons/community members.
