“All aboard1” for the holiday season’s family fun finale. Free with general admission, Locomotion Weekend, a two-day celebration of all things model trains, rolls into Carnegie Science Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 12.
Train lovers of all ages will enjoy the operating trains and special interactive activities. Visitors are invited to bring their own model trains for a free checkup by the “Loco Doctor,” which includes basic repairs, cleaning and oiling.
Pittsburgh’s most-visited museum will feature “a bevy of guest train displays by local hobbyists and train associations, in addition to the iconic Miniature Railroad & Village®.”
Exhibitors include:
Fort Pitt Hi-Railers
Pittsburgh Garden Railway Society
Train Collectors Association
Train Collectors Association’s Fort Pitt Kids Club
The Loco Doctor
South Hills Model Railroad Club
Peters Township D.A.R.E. Model Railroad Club
Steeltown “N” Scalers sponsored by Esther’s Hobby Shop
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
All activities are included with general admission.
Locomotion Weekend is presented by Isaly’s LLC and sponsored by WISH 99.7.
For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to “inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology.”
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs and activities. They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of the USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when buying ticket. Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.