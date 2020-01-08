“All aboard1” for the holiday season’s family fun finale. Free with general admission, Locomotion Weekend, a two-day celebration of all things model trains, rolls into Carnegie Science Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 12.

Train lovers of all ages will enjoy the operating trains and special interactive activities. Visitors are invited to bring their own model trains for a free checkup by the “Loco Doctor,” which includes basic repairs, cleaning and oiling.

Pittsburgh’s most-visited museum will feature “a bevy of guest train displays by local hobbyists and train associations, in addition to the iconic Miniature Railroad & Village®.”

Exhibitors include:

Fort Pitt Hi-Railers

Pittsburgh Garden Railway Society

Train Collectors Association

Train Collectors Association’s Fort Pitt Kids Club

The Loco Doctor

South Hills Model Railroad Club

Peters Township D.A.R.E. Model Railroad Club

Steeltown “N” Scalers sponsored by Esther’s Hobby Shop

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

All activities are included with general admission.

Locomotion Weekend is presented by Isaly’s LLC and sponsored by WISH 99.7.

For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.

Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to “inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology.”

Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs and activities. They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of the USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when buying ticket. Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.

Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum.

