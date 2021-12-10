Carnegie Science Center is launching a new campaign to update Buhl Planetarium with needed refurbishments. The campaign will expand seating accessibility with wider, updated seats and an area of moveable seating to allow for wheelchairs, as well as refresh the theater with new carpeting.
Donations on behalf of astronomy-loving friends or family can make great holiday or birthday gifts and come with perks.
Patrons will receive exclusive invitations to planetarium shows and Virtual Star parties, donor planetarium nights, and more. Average donation levels, equated in fun space terms, vary from $3,000 (the Supergiant Supporter level) to $25, though donations of any amount are welcome.
The planetarium hosts everything from daily shows about space volcanoes and astronomy to holiday-themed laser shows – and even offers condensed weekly Facebook livestreams for those who can’t make it to the North Shore.
The campaign last year garnered donations that supported the purchase new assistive listening devices, closed-captioning glasses, and tactile reproductions of the night sky for visitors with vision impairments. The theater experience also was upgraded to include a new Sony projection system that utilizes 10 projectors to create a seamless, synchronized True8K high-resolution images – “one of the most advanced in the country.”
The newly launched campaign will continue until enough funds are raised to replace the seats and carpeting. The Buhl Planetarium is presented by Green Mountain Energy and is a beloved staple at the Science Center.
Patrons with questions about donation or deduction specifics can direct their queries to the Carnegie Science Center development department at 412-237-1611.
Donations can be directed to the “Give Now” area on the fundraising information page: Carnegie Science Center — Buhl Seat Campaign — Seats Under the Stars (carnegiemuseums.org)
