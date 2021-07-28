On Monday, Aug. 2, Dr. Anusha Balangoda will join Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Café Sci – a monthly, free lecture series exploring today’s science issues. Dr. Balangoda will discuss how orthophosphates – the most biologically available and readily usable form of phosphorus for plant growth in aquatic ecosystems – contribute to increased plant growth and drops in oxygen levels in urban streams. Dr. Balangoda is a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Geology and Environmental Science and Pittsburgh Collaboratory for Water Research, Education and Outreach at the University of Pittsburgh. Her research examines nutrient dynamics, speciation and sources, focusing on environmental controls of algal production and assessing causes and consequences of cultural eutrophication of freshwater systems.
The Virtual Café Sci is free to attend, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link. The event lasts from 7 to 9 p.m.
Virtual Café Sci is presented by PPG and sponsored by Cook MyoSite. Questions? Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
