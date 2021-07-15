Carnegie Science Center’s H2Oh! River Weekend event on July 24-25 explores the science of Pittsburgh’s three rivers – the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio.
Presented by ALCOSAN and sponsored by WISH 99.7, the two-day event features family-friendly aquatic activities including turning river water into clean drinking water with chemistry, making a cloud in a bottle, and a River BINGO scavenger hunt on the North Shore.
Visitors on Saturday, July 24, can catch a fish with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. No license is required to participate. Additionally, visitors will check the water quality of the Ohio River with scientific equipment and learn about green infrastructure with a tour of the Science Center’s Nimick Forbesway Foundation Rain Garden, which filters storm water from the roof, reducing the burden of sewer infrastructure and decreasing the risk of overflow into the rivers during heavy rains.
The event is free with a general admission ticket to the Science Center. Online timed ticket purchasing is “strongly encouraged for all visitors – including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members.”
Carnegie Science Center, including The Rangos Giant Cinema, Highmark SportsWorks®, and USS Requin (SS 481) Submarine, is open daily through Labor Day.
For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers, or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
