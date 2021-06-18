From June 24 to Aug. 19, young learners can virtually engage with live science experiments and demonstrations by tuning in to Science on the Road Goes Camp-tastic, a weekly livestream of Carnegie Science Center’s most popular science assemblies.
Science on the Road Goes Camp-tastic is geared for homeschool families and parents looking to engage their children with fun and educational STEM programs this summer. It’s also an opportunity for summer camps, summer schools, libraries, and community groups to supplement their own programming with a dynamic and fun science assembly.
Geared toward students in grades K–8, Camp-tastic assemblies are an accessible way for parents and community groups to combat the “summer slide” — a phenomenon that suggests children experience regression in academic proficiency due to summer break.
The three assemblies offered through Camp-tastic are:
• Science of Hockey (new for 2021) — Explore the geometry, physics and physiology behind a game of hockey! Jump in the game as a coach or player, and apply cryogenic chemistry, air hockey hovercrafts, and bowling ball pendulums to improve team performance. Produced in partnership with PPG and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.
• Who Wants to be an Engineer: Imagine It. Make It. Make it Better! — Ramp up for “Double Dare”-inspired physical engineering challenges and tinker with simple machines to build soaring towers and suspension bridges. Produced in partnership with Arconic.
• Wild by Design: Innovations from A to Zoo — Join local scientists and onscreen zoo animals for a bio-inspired adventure with leaf-blowers, foamy chemistry, and liquid nitrogen rockets. Produced in partnership with PPG with special thanks to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Virtual assemblies will be presented every Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m., starting June 24 through Aug. 19. Each presentation costs $15 per family (up to five people) and $150 per classroom (up to 35 students). For more information, visit https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/educators/camptastic/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.