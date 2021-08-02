LEGO® builders of all ages are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Saturday, Aug. 7, for Builder Activity Day.
In collaboration with Steel City LUG, Pittsburgh’s LEGO® User Group, visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. can learn from Steel City LUG experts while watching a LEGO® Carnegie Science Center model come to life. In addition, visitors will test their building and science skills in a boat float challenge.
Carnegie Science Center and Steel City LUG have a long-standing partnership. Steel City LUG members have created dozens of LEGO® sculptures to present in Carnegie Science Center’s fourth-floor Bricksburgh gallery.
Recently, Steel City LUG installed three new custom-LEGO® sculptures honoring local Pittsburgh landmarks.
• Pittsburgh Architectural Icons – Against the backdrop of a graffiti-art wall spelling out “Pittsburgh,” visitors can identify notable local buildings – from the HJ Heinz Factory and the Duquesne Incline to Carnegie Science Center.
• Dinosaur Hall – To form the connection between the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, LUG members created several dinosaur skeletons in a volcanic setting – with Dippy as the prominent figure from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
• The Cathedral of Learning – As the tallest educational structure in the Western Hemisphere, LUG members created a 3-foot model of the 535-foot-high building on the University of Pittsburgh campus. The 3-foot model is a detailed production, right down to the courtyard fountain.
The three custom LEGO® pieces will be on display at the Science Center through early next year.
Admission to Builder Activity Day is included with a general admission ticket to the Science Center. Online timed ticket purchasing is “strongly encouraged for all visitors – including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members.” Carnegie Science Center, including The Rangos Giant Cinema, Highmark SportsWorks® and USS Requin (SS 481) Submarine, is open daily through Labor Day (Sept. 6).
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology. One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Science Center is Pittsburgh’s premier science exploration destination, reaching more than 700,000 people annually through its hands-on exhibits, camps, classes and off-site education programs.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations. Visitors in wheelchairs are welcome on the deck of USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility.
Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when you buy your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.