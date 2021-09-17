Carnegie Science Center announces regional premiere of POMPEII: The Exhibition

Carnegie Science Center officials Tuesday announced that it will host POMPEII: The Exhibition. Set to premiere in Pittsburgh on Oct. 2 and run through April 23, The Exhibition promises to be one of the most historically significant and immersive exhibitions Carnegie Science Center has ever hosted.
“The Science Center’s stellar reputation in the worldwide exhibition community makes Pittsburgh an easy choice when it comes to an international tour of this importance,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “We are thrilled to provide this exciting educational experience to our visitors.”
Since its debut, The Exhibition has also been hosted at other prestigious museums in major cities, from the Houston Museum of Natural Science to the St. Louis Science Center, the Arizona Science Center, and other highly attended institutions across the nation.
POMPEII: The Exhibition tells the tale of the city hidden from view and forgotten for centuries until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago. The sudden disaster that destroyed it also preserved it, however, and over time archaeologists have uncovered a unique record of daily life: roads, buildings, municipal services, paintings, mosaics, artifacts and even preserved bodies. The Exhibition allows visitors to explore the treasures and experience life in the bustling city of Pompeii before, during, and after the epic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
On Aug. 24, 79 A.D., the Roman city of Pompeii was frozen in time by the catastrophic eruption, burying everything in its path for more than 1,700 years. POMPEII: The Exhibition will feature more than 180 precious artifacts on loan from the unparalleled collection of the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. Included in that list are artifacts on their first-ever United States tour.
The Exhibition experience will include:
• Witness the final moments of those entombed in ash— including one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented.
• Experience life in the bustling, ancient Roman city of Pompeii.
• Relive the massive power of Mt. Vesuvius in 4D Eruption Theatre.
• Through the use of projections, audio, video, photographic murals, and graphic reproductions of frescoes and mosaics, visitors will experience different locations that existed in the city, including a market, temple, theater, and baths.
• Marvel at more than 180 precious artifacts, lost for nearly 2,000 years, including real gladiator artifacts just added for Carnegie Science Center engagement. These remarkable objects include mosaics and frescoes, gladiator helmets, armor, and weapons, lamps, jugs, cups, plates, pots and pans, household objects and furniture, jewelry, medical instruments, tools and a ship’s anchor.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to present POMPEII: The Exhibition to the city of Pittsburgh and beyond,” stated President of World Heritage Exhibitions Anthony Tann, who is responsible for The Exhibition’s world tour. “This is a truly immersive experience where guests come face-to-face with a piece of history. Here you will have the opportunity to really connect the people and the culture of those who lived in Pompeii, while you encounter the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the tragic impact it had on those who lived across the region. We encourage guests throughout the state of Pennsylvania to come and experience this unique story firsthand.”
As visitors walk through The Exhibition, they will travel back in time to that fateful morning of the eruption. In a media-rich, object-based, immersive experience, they will learn how Pompeii was a bustling commercial port and strategic military and trading center. Artifacts will recreate a sense of this world as visitors discover how the people of Pompeii lived, loved, worked, worshipped and found entertainment.
To learn more, visit https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/pompeii
