Carnegie Science Center officials announce POMPEII: The Exhibition premiered in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 2, and will run through April 24. The Exhibition promises to be “one of the most historically significant and immersive exhibitions Carnegie Science Center has ever hosted.”
“The Science Center’s stellar reputation in the worldwide exhibition community makes Pittsburgh an easy choice when it comes to an international tour of this importance,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “We are thrilled to provide this exciting educational experience to our visitors.”
POMPEII: The Exhibition tells the tale of the city hidden from view for nearly 2,000 years and forgotten until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago. The sudden disaster that destroyed it also preserved it, however, and over time archaeologists have uncovered a unique record of daily life: roads, buildings, municipal services, paintings, mosaics, artifacts, and even preserved bodies. The Exhibition allows visitors to explore the treasures and experience life in the bustling city of Pompeii before, during and after the epic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
On Aug. 24, 79 A.D., the Roman city of Pompeii was frozen in time by the catastrophic eruption, burying everything in its path. POMPEII: The Exhibition will feature more than 180 precious artifacts on loan from the unparalleled collection of the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. Included in that list are artifacts on their first-ever United States tour.
The Exhibition experience includes:
• Witness the final moments of those entombed in ash— including one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented.
• Experience life in the bustling, ancient Roman city of Pompeii.
• Relive the massive power of Mount Vesuvius in 4D Eruption Theatre.
• Through the use of projections, audio, video, photographic murals, and graphic reproductions of frescoes and mosaics, visitors will experience different locations that existed in the city, including a market, temple, theater and baths.
• Marvel at more than 180 precious artifacts, lost for nearly 2,000 years, including real Gladiator artifacts just added for Carnegie Science Center engagement. These remarkable objects include mosaics and frescoes, gladiator helmets, armor and weapons, lamps, jugs, cups, plates, pots and pans, household objects and furniture, jewelry, medical instruments, tools and a ship’s anchor.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to present POMPEII: The Exhibition to the city of Pittsburgh and beyond,” stated President of World Heritage Exhibitions Anthony Tann, who is responsible for The Exhibition’s world tour. “This is a truly immersive experience where guests come face-to-face with a piece of history. Here you will have the opportunity to really connect the people and the culture of those who lived in Pompeii, while you encounter the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the tragic impact it had on those who lived across the region. We encourage guests throughout the state of Pennsylvania to come and experience this unique story first-hand.”
As visitors walk through The Exhibition, they will travel back in time to that fateful morning of the eruption. In a media-rich, object-based, immersive experience, they will learn how Pompeii was a bustling commercial port and strategic military and trading center. Artifacts will recreate a sense of this world as visitors discover how the people of Pompeii lived, loved, worked, worshipped and found entertainment.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs and activities. They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of the USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Please ask when you buy your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit.
For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
