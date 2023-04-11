Starting Friday, April 7, visitors at Carnegie Science Center can visit Motion Lab, a new permanent exhibit, in Highmark SportsWorks.
In Motion Lab, visitors are prompted to practice and perform various sports-related activities while a high-speed camera records their actions at about 200-250 frames per second. After recording, visitors can head to one of three playback stations to review their motions frame-by-frame to make improvements through science.
“Motion Lab furthers the mission of Highmark SportsWorks to inspire learning and curiosity by uniting the experience of sports for every age level with the laws of science,” Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center, said. “The exhibit gets visitors moving and thinking about physics, anatomy, biology and more.”
Motion Lab becomes your field, court, track or gym. Visitors can create their own movement to test or can try out actions the exhibit is set for, such as:
Throwing a baseball, pitching a baseball
Throwing a football, punting a football
Kicking a soccer ball
Serving a volleyball
Shooting a basketball
Doing a cartwheel
Jumping rope
Twirling like a ballerina.
“Highmark believes engaging in meaningful partnerships with organizations like SportsWorks and Motion Lab, encourages better overall health and wellness for individuals, families and communities,” said Kenya Boswell, Highmark Health senior vice president community affairs. “These partnerships demonstrate Highmark Bright Blue Futures in action, our corporate giving and community involvement program designed to ensure healthier, brighter, stronger futures for all.”
In addition to playing back video, visitors can choose to compare their actions to a professional athlete.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Soloist Tommie Lin O’Hanlon is the first Pittsburgh athlete to be featured in Motion Lab. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh’s premier professional ballet company since 1969.
Tommie joined Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) in 2018 from the PBT School Graduate Program. She also trained with Miami City Ballet School and Ballet Academy of Pittsburgh and completed summer intensives at the School of American Ballet and PBT School. She is a Pittsburgh native and was named one of Dance Magazine’s "25 to Watch" in 2020.
The Science Museum of Minnesota designed and fabricated Motion Lab.
Highmark SportsWorks is adjacent to the Science Center’s main building and contains interactive exhibits on the physics of sports, health and fitness, and sports challenges. SportsWorks is included with general admission to Carnegie Science Center.
Visit CarnegieScienceCeneter.org to learn more and purchase tickets.
