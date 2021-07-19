Robot enthusiasts and LEGO® builders have new experiences to explore at Carnegie Science Center.
With the addition of seven new robots in the Science Center’s roboworld® exhibit – the world’s largest permanent robotics exhibition – and three new custom-LEGO® sculptures in the fan-favorite Bricksburgh gallery, Pittsburgh’s most-visited museum invites the public to explore local landmarks and groundbreaking technology with cool displays.
Pittsburgh, also known by the moniker “Roboburgh,” has been identified as one of only a handful of locations leading the country in developing cutting-edge robotics technology. The seven new robots in roboworld® explore robotic cow milking systems, robotic museum tour guides, and replica robots of a cult-favorite television series.
The new roboworld® additions include:
RoboCow – As they do in factories, agricultural robots automate the “Three Ds” – tasks that are dirty, dull or dangerous. Some of the most common robots in agriculture are used for harvesting and picking, weed control, autonomous mowing, phenotyping, and sorting and packing.
MoBots (Chips, Sweet Lips, Adam 40-80, Raven) – MOBOT was the name given to a Carnegie Mellon University project tasked with exploring the possibilities of incorporating mobile robots (MoBots) into leisure-educational settings, such as museums, where they could lead a tour for visitors and answering questions. Chips, Sweet Lips, Adam 40-80, and Raven represent a range of prototypes developed and tested between 1998–2002. Courtesy of The Henry Hillman Jr. Foundation.
Tom Servo and Crow – Two of the stars of the cult-favorite, Mystery Science Theater 3000, take up residence as the newest fictional ‘bots in Carnegie Science Center’s Robot Hall of Fame, powered by Carnegie Mellon.
The Pittsburgh Chapter of the Adult LEGO® Users Group (LUG) has provided Carnegie Science Center with three new custom-LEGO® sculptures, now installed in the Science Center’s fourth-floor Bricksburgh gallery. The masterpieces were created by thousands of LEGO® bricks honoring local landmarks.
Pittsburgh Architectural Icons – Against the backdrop of a graffiti-art wall spelling out “Pittsburgh,” visitors can identify notable local buildings – from the HJ Heinz Factory and the Duquesne Incline to Carnegie Science Center.
Dinosaur Hall – To form the connection between the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, LUG members created several dinosaur skeletons in a volcanic setting – with Dippy as the prominent figure from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
The Cathedral of Learning – As the tallest educational structure in the Western Hemisphere, LUG members created a 3-foot model of the 535-foot-high building on the University of Pittsburgh campus. The 3-foot model is a detailed production, right down to the courtyard fountain.
The three custom LEGO® pieces are part of a rotating partnership with the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Adult LEGO® Users Group and will be on display at the Science Center through early next year.
Admission to roboworld® and Bricksburgh is included with a general admission ticket to the Science Center. Online timed ticket purchasing is “strongly encouraged for all visitors” – including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members.
Carnegie Science Center, including The Rangos Giant Cinema, Highmark SportsWorks® and USS Requin (SS 481) submarine, is open daily through Labor Day. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department, 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
