Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh this week announced that its paid membership has reached an all-time high of 34,780 individuals and families.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carnegie Museums member community had peaked at 34,000, but by the summer of 2021 that number had decreased by 7,500 member households.
“Building back and diversifying our member base after such a challenging period is certainly something to celebrate,” said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “We could not have predicted the speed with which our member community would more than restore itself. Over the past year, many members who had let their memberships expire have returned, and thousands more have become first-time members.”
Since the summer of 2021, Carnegie Museums’ paid member base grew by 8,270 individuals and families. That includes more than 3,000 first-time members who have joined at a greatly reduced Family Access membership rate.
In November 2021, Carnegie Museums announced the creation of three Community Access Memberships aimed at expanding access to its museums: a free Teen membership, a greatly reduced Family Access membership for lower-income households, and an Organizational Outreach membership for nonprofit groups serving youth, seniors, and individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Less than a year later, more than 12,400 young people have signed up for free teen memberships to Carnegie Museums; more than 3,400 lower-income families have joined at the Family Access rate, and more than 70 nonprofit organizations have gained free access to the four Carnegie Museums when visiting with the clients they serve.
Also over the past year, the four Carnegie Museums have created dedicated teen and senior programming aimed at making new audiences feel welcome. They include Teen Lounges at exhibition openings, teen game nights at the museums, morning socials for seniors, and senior art-making and gallery tours.
Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1895, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a family of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum. The museums reach up to 1.5 million people annually through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities, and special events.
For additional information, visit carnegiemuseums.org.
