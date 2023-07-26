Four students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the Youngstown State University dean’s list for spring semester 2023, the Youngstown, Ohio, campus reported Monday:
Amanda Stuck of Latrobe, majoring in forensic science;
Madison Griffin of Ligonier, majoring in accounting;
Tatum Gretz of Mount Pleasant, majoring in pre-dental hygiene, and
Madison Kirshner of Mount Pleasant, majoring in marketing — professional selling track.
YSU explained, “Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the spring semester.”
