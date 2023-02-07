Youngstown State University students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area have been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2022, the Youngstown, Ohio, campus reported over the weekend:
Joseph Blahovec of Greensburg, undecided major
Madison Griffin of Ligonier, accounting major
Madison Kirshner of Mount Pleasant, marketing — professional selling track major
Amanda Stuck of Latrobe, forensic science major
YSU dean’s list honor is awarded to “full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.”
