World-famous Harvard Glee Club to perform at St. Vincent Basilica

The Harvard Glee Club, the oldest collegiate chorus in the U.S., will present a free concert 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the historic St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
The performance is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested and can be made online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/200416808203041.
The Harvard Glee Club’s appearance at St. Vincent is part of a tour through New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan in which it will share folk and college songs as well as music by Schubert, Komitas, Palestrina and Rachmaninoff, among others.
The performance on the St. Vincent College campus is particularly special for the Glee Club as it marks a homecoming for director Dr. Andrew Clark, a Latrobe native and longtime friend of SVC.
It will also be the local premiere of “Wall of Mirrors,” a new work by Pittsburgh composer Molly Joyce in tribute to the late Fred Rogers.
Comprised of 65 Harvard undergraduate and graduate students from across the U.S. and abroad, the Harvard Glee Club was founded in 1858 and quickly became one of the most prolific collegiate choruses in the nation.
Along with its annual tours across the U.S., the Glee Club has also regularly toured abroad through Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada. It has also frequently collaborated with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics.
Additionally, several notable 20th-century composers have created works specifically for the Harvard Glee Club, including Virgil Thompson, Randall Thompson, Gustav Holst, Elliott Carter, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Fine, John Harbison and Toru Takemitsu.
Clark has served as director of choral activities and senior lecturer of music at Harvard University since 2010. Through this role, in addition to serving as conductor of the Harvard Glee Club, he is also music director and conductor of the Harvard-Radclife Collegium Musicum, the Radclife Choral Society and the Harvard Summer Chorus, while he teaches courses in conducting, choral literature and music and disability studies in Harvard’s department of music.
Prior to his appointment at Harvard, he was artistic director of the Providence Singers and served as director of choral activities at Tufts University, while he continues his work as a founding faculty member of the Notes from the Heart music program, a summer camp for children and young adults experiencing disabilities and chronic illnesses.
He holds degrees from Wake Forest, Carnegie Mellon and Boston universities and lives in Medford, Massachusetts, with his wife, Amy Peters Clark, and daughters Eliza Jane, Grace and Amelia.
