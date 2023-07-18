Wilkes University Provost David M. Ward over the weekend announced two students from Latrobe Bulletin's coverage area attained the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester on the Wilkes-Barre campus:
Jessica Turnbull of Saltsburg 15681 and
Sarah Uhall of Greensburg 15601.
To be named to the Wilkes dean's list, students "must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average and carry at least 12 credits."
