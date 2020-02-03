Westmoreland County Community College is accepting nominations for its 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award through Feb. 13, the Youngwood campus announced Friday.
The award “recognizes and honors Westmoreland alumni who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, significant community-based service, and support or service to the college.” It will be presented at the Westmoreland commencement ceremony Thursday, May 7.
Prospective recipients “must have earned an associate degree, diploma or certificate from Westmoreland or have completed at least 30 credit hours at Westmoreland.” The award is a one-time honor and previous recipients are ineligible.
Self-nominations by qualified Westmoreland alumni will be accepted. Nominations can be submitted at www.westmoreland.edu/nominate or by calling Pam Mowrer, coordinator, Westmoreland Educational Foundation, at 724-925-4178.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
