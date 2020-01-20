Westmoreland presents Vicky Krug with Full-Time Faculty Teaching Excellence Award

Westmoreland County Community College recently named Associate Professor Vicky Krug of Greensburg as the recipient of the 2020 Full-Time Faculty Teaching Excellence Award.
Presented by Dr. Kristy Bishop, vice president for Academic Affairs, the award recognizes and honors “a Westmoreland full-time faculty member who demonstrates excellence in the classroom, instructional innovation, contributions to the community and leadership with the college. Faculty are nominated by students and the winner is selected by a committee of their peers.”
This year, 39 faculty members were nominated for the award.
Krug holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from Seton Hill University and a master of education from California University of Pennsylvania. She has been an associate professor at the college since 2006, specializing in College Literacy, Psychology, Critical Thinking and First-Year Seminar.
In addition to her experience in higher education, Krug has worked as a substance abuse therapist, caseworker, childcare educator, tutoring program specialist, reading interventionist and tutor.
“Her absolute dedication to the learning process is obvious and second-to-none,” Bishop said. “It’s in this diverse and challenging career history that she finds the right tools to help students in her classrooms every day.”
One student who nominated Krug said, “In her classroom, students learn not only about the course material, but about life as well.” Another student wrote, “She genuinely cares about her students and their wellness.”
“I feel privileged to work in an organization that gives me the opportunity to assist students in changing their lives and pursuing their dreams,” Krug said.
Westmoreland County Community College classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
