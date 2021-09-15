In an effort to extend its outreach to emergency services personnel in the county, Westmoreland County Community College is offering a variety of public safety training courses at its centers in Murrysville and New Kensington starting in mid-September, the Youngwood campus announced this week.
Classes being offered at Westmoreland-Murrysville, located at 6707 Mellon Road, Export, include Introduction to the Fire Service, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Fireground Support, Exterior Firefighter, Hazmat Operations and Interior Firefighter.
At Westmoreland-New Kensington, 1150 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, the following classes will be offered: Pump Operations I and II, Basic Fire Police, Traffic Incident Management System, Company Readiness for the Fire Service, Incident Safety Officer, Intro to Fire Officership, Emergency Response During Civil Unrest, New Vehicle Rescue Awareness, Basic Vehicle Rescue Operations, Hazmat Operations Level Refresher, Firefighter II Skills Prep with Application Prep Class, Intro to Trench Rescue, and Intro to Machinery Rescue.
Located in Smithton, the Westmoreland-Public Safety Training Center serves as “the premier source for keeping the region’s first responders up-to-date with essential skills by providing realistic fire service, rescue, hazardous materials, emergency medical services and law enforcement training.”
The complete schedule of Public Safety Training classes is available online at westmoreland.edu/pstc. For more information or to register for classes, call 724-925-4000.
