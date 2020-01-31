The annual Westmoreland Assists Native Talent (WANT) Job and Career Expo will be underway 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center, Hempfield Township.
Job seekers will be able to learn about job opportunities and submit resumés to businesses. Recruitment for full-time, part-time, summer and internship positions will be occurring. Two workshops will be offered, starting at 12:30 p.m.
The WANT Job and Career Expo is free for all job seekers. Advance registration for job seekers is not required, but it does enter attendees into a drawing for various gift cards worth up to $100. Job seekers can register online at www.wantexpo.org or call 724-838-8040. Resumés and professional attire are strongly suggested for those attending the job fair.
In operation for more than 25 years, the WANT consortium is a unique, collaborative effort between the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, local colleges and universities, CareerLink offices and economic development entities in Westmoreland County. WANT’s primary focus has been to provide this job fair annually, held at a central location in Greensburg, to bring together local employers and job seekers. Historically, the WANT Expo has been attended by college students, college alumni and the community. Attendance typically ranges from 300-600 job seekers.
Colleges and universities participating in the planning and implementation of this event include St. Vincent College, Penn State-New Kensington, Seton Hill University, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and Westmoreland County Community College.
For more information about this event, contact Dorothy Zilic, director of Career Services at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, at 724-838-8040 or dmz17@pitt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.